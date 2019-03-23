Axford was released by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

It's been a rough few days for Axford, who was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his elbow on Thursday and now released just two days later. The injury could make it difficult for him to secure his next contract.

