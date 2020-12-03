Brebbia (elbow) was non-tendered by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in early June, so in a best-case scenario, Brebbia won't be ready to pitch in games until around the halfway point of the 2021 season. He is slated to get back on a mound for the first time in January.
