Curtiss was released by the Phillies on Sunday.

Curtiss made one appearance for the Angels this season but spent the bulk of the year at the Triple-A level, where he posted a 7.75 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP in 33.2 innings with the Angels' and Phillies' affiliates. He'll be looking for a minor-league deal with a new team in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories