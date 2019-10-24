John Hicks: Elects free agency
Hicks was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday and elected free agency.
The 30-year-old saw inconsistent playing time throughout 2019 as the Tigers opted to give younger players some major-league experience, so a change of scenery could help Hicks carve out a more established role, potentially in a more consistent timeshare, although he has shown to have below-average offensive production throughout his career. Hicks struggled at the plate last season, hitting just .210/.240/.379 with a 32.7 percent strikeout rate.
