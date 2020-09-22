The Diamondbacks released Hicks on Saturday.
The non-contending Diamondbacks weren't planning on calling Hicks up from their alternate training site during the final week of the regular season, so the veteran catcher will instead get a head start on finding a new home in advance of the 2021 campaign. The 31-year-old will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal again this winter after submitting a .210/.240/.379 across 333 plate appearances during his most recent stint in the majors with Detroit in 2019.