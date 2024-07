The Rangers released Cueto on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cueto exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract and will now be on the lookout for a deal with a new club. The 38-year-old right-hander posted a 5.92 ERA and 30:8 K:BB over 38 innings covering eight starts with Triple-A Round Rock. Cueto last appeared in the majors in 2023 with the Marlins, putting up a 6.02 ERA in 52.1 frames.