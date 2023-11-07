The Marlins declined Cueto's $10.5 million option for 2024 on Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Cueto will get a $2.5 buyout and is now a free agent. The 37-year-old hurler struggled during his lone season in Miami, collecting a 6.02 ERA over 13 appearances (10 starts). Cueto might have to settle for a minor-league contract this offseason if he wants to continue his career.