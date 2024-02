Cueto is continuing his normal offseason throwing program and hopes to sign with a team for the 2024 season, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Cueto will turn 38 this month and is coming off a 2023 campaign which saw him post a 6.02 ERA over 52.1 innings. It seems likely that he will have to accept a minor-league contract in order to continue his career, but Cueto does not appear eager to retire just yet.