Cueto intends to continue his pitching career in 2024, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Cueto battled multiple injuries with the Marlins in 2023 and posted an ugly 6.02 ERA over 52.1 innings (10 starts, three relief appearances) when healthy, but he's planning to make up for lost time in the upcoming Dominican Winter League playoffs and can perhaps show MLB teams that he still has something left in the tank. The veteran right-hander turns 38 years old in February.