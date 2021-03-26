site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Jon Jay: Let go by Angels
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 26, 2021
at
12:36 pm ET 1 min read
Jay was released by the Angels on Friday.
Jay was in camp on a minor-league deal, attempting to win a bench spot. An awful spring in which he hit .069/.152/.241 certainly didn't help his case, so he'll head to the open market and look to latch on elsewhere.
