Jonathan Davis: Hits open market
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 7, 2022
at
6:56 pm ET
•
1 min read
Davis was released by the Brewers on Friday.
Davis had his contract selected by Milwaukee in June and played in 37 games before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster in September. The 30-year-old posted a .224/.344/.237 slash line with four RBI and seven stolen bases in 91 plate appearances.
