Holder was non-tendered by the Yankees on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old righty pitched five seasons for the Yankees, logging a 4.38 ERA in 176.2 innings. After posting an ERA below 3.90 in 2017 and 2018, his performance dipped in 2019 and 2020.
