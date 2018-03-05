Jonathan Lucroy: Drawing interest from Nationals
The Nationals have shown interest in signing Lucroy, MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports.
The Nationals' catching depth consists of Matt Wieters, who is coming off a year where he rated as worse than a replacement-level player (-0.2 fWAR), Miguel Montero (NRI), Pedro Severino (one minor-league option remaining) and prospect Raudy Read, who will be suspended for the first 80 games of the season after testing positive for PEDs. It's not hard to envision Lucroy representing an upgrade over those options, but he may have to settle for something close to the major-league minimum at this stage of the game. It's unclear which other teams have interest in signing Lucroy.
