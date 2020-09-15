Lucroy was released by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Lucroy was working at the alternate training site in Pawtucket after being designated for assignment by the Red Sox at the beginning of August. However, he'll now hit free agency after his removal from the 60-man roster. It's unclear whether the 34-year-old will find another opportunity going forward.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Clears waivers•
-
Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Cast off 40-man, active rosters•
-
Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Enters game late•
-
Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Officially joins 60-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Not in player pool yet•
-
Red Sox's Jonathan Lucroy: Team may keep three catchers•