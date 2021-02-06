The Reds have been in contact with Villar regarding their open shortstop job, though a deal is not yet in place, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Villar is coming off of a down season that got worse after his trade to the Blue Jays, but if he were to end up in Cincinnati it would serve well to help his value, given the ballpark. Currently the Reds' shortstops remain Jose Garcia and Kyle Farmer.