The Royals released Lyles (personal) on Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lyles had been on the Royals' inactive list since April 20 while tending to a personal matter. The 33-year-old threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen before being deactivated in late April. He'll have to go through release waivers before hitting the open market, but even if Lyles is ready to return to baseball, it's likely he'll require a ramp-up period before pitching again.