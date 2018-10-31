Lyles had his $3.5 million club option declined by the Brewers on Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

This shouldn't come as any surprise since Lyles was mainly utilized in low-leverage spots after being acquired off waivers by Milwaukee in August. On the year, he posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 84 strikeouts across 87.2 innings split between the Brewers and Padres. Lyles will now become a free agent heading into the offseason.