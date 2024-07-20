The Royals released Lyles (personal) on Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lyles has been on the inactive list since April 20 as he tends to personal issues. The 33-year-old hadn't returned to the team and there hasn't been any updates since. Lyles threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen before being placed on the inactive list. He'll have to go through release waivers before hitting the open market, but even if Lyles is ready to return to baseball it's likely he'll require a ramp up period.