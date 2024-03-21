The Yankees have resumed contract discussions with Montgomery, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

After losing out on the Blake Snell sweepstakes, the Yankees remain in search of a starter to make up for the loss of Gerrit Cole (elbow), who is in line to miss the first several months of the season. There is reportedly still a gap between what Montgomery is asking for and what the Yankees are offering him, but the two sides may be pressured into reaching a deal quickly with roughly a week remaining before Opening Day.