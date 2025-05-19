Atlanta released Weems on Monday.
Inked to a minor-league pact over the winter, Weems posted a 5.09 ERA and 18:10 K:BB over 17.2 innings out of the bullpen at Triple-A Gwinnett. The 32-year-old last saw action in the majors in 2024, when he collected a 6.70 ERA across 40 appearances for the Nationals.
