Jordan Zimmerman: Released by Angels
Zimmerman was released by the Angels in March, Baseball America reports.
Zimmerman, a seventh-round pick in 2016, was a mildly intriguing prospect at times during his tenure with the Angels. His value peaked when he hit .293/.335/.457 in 42 games at High-A in 2017. He never made it past Double-A.
