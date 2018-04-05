Valdespin agreed to a deal with Long Island of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Valdespin last played for Triple-A Toledo within the Tigers' organization in 2016. He appeared in 101 games for the Mud Hens, slashing .239/.292/.321 with three home runs, 25 RBI and 10 stolen bases. The 30-year-old should remain off the fantasy radar moving forward, as he's a long shot to impress enough to work his way back onto a 25-man MLB roster.