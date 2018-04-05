Jordany Valdespin: Signs with Long Island
Valdespin agreed to a deal with Long Island of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Valdespin last played for Triple-A Toledo within the Tigers' organization in 2016. He appeared in 101 games for the Mud Hens, slashing .239/.292/.321 with three home runs, 25 RBI and 10 stolen bases. The 30-year-old should remain off the fantasy radar moving forward.
More News
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...