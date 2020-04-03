Jorgan Cavanerio: Cut loose by White Sox
Cavanerio was released by the White Sox in March, Baseball America reports.
The 25-year-old righty spent most of his career with the Mariners before logging 112 innings at High-A with the White Sox last season.
