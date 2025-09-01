Alfaro exercised the release clause in his minor-league contract Monday and is now a free agent, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Alfaro has spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A Nashville, where he slashed .244/.285/.430 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI, 49 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and an 11:119 BB:K across 326 plate appearances. The 32-year-old catcher last appeared in the big leagues back in 2023, splitting the season with the Rockies and Red Sox. He'll look for a new opportunity elsewhere.