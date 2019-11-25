Jorge Bonifacio: Becomes free agent
Bonifacio was released by the Royals on Monday.
Bonifacio was designated for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster for prospects the Royals wanted to protect from the Rule 5 draft, and the team appears to be ready to move on from the outfielder after making major-league appearances in the last three seasons. Over 117 games for Triple-A Omaha last season, the 26-year-old hit .222/.284/.417 with 20 home runs and 121 strikeouts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...