Bonifacio was released by the Royals on Monday.

Bonifacio was designated for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster for prospects the Royals wanted to protect from the Rule 5 draft, and the team appears to be ready to move on from the outfielder after making major-league appearances in the last three seasons. Over 117 games for Triple-A Omaha last season, the 26-year-old hit .222/.284/.417 with 20 home runs and 121 strikeouts.

