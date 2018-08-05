Jorge De La Rosa: Cut loose by Arizona
The Diamondbacks released De La Rosa on Saturday.
After he went unclaimed off waivers over the weekend, De La Rosa likely had little interest in reporting to Triple-A Reno, so the Diamondbacks opted to cut him loose. The 37-year-old will now look to secure a contract from another organization that might have a need for an experienced left-handed reliever.
