Jose Bautista: Considering retirement

Bautista is considering retirement, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports reports. Bautista has a couple of offers of around $1 million, but is seeking a larger offer in order to continue his career.

At age 37, it's possible that Bautista may call it a career after a disappointing 2017 season where he hit just .203 with a .674 OPS. Still, this could be a negotiating ploy. Either way, fantasy owners should beware that at this point he may miss the start of the regular season if he doesn't sign soon and may not play this season if his free agency lingers much longer.