Jose Bautista: Released by Braves
Bautista was released by the Braves on Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Well, that experiment didn't last long. Bautista played in just 12 games with the Braves, collecting five hits while striking out 12 times in 40 plate appearances. He was also a negative at the hot corner (predictably). Johan Camargo will step in as the everyday third baseman for now, but we could see top prospect Austin Riley take the job at some point this summer.
