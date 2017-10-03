Jose Bautista: Unlikely to return to Blue Jays in 2018
General manager Ross Atkins said the Blue Jays informed Bautista that they won't pick up his mutual option for 2018, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Atkins didn't rule out Bautista returning to the Blue Jays on a new contract, but he called the scenario unlikely. Bautista would have been in line to make $17 million next season, so this doesn't come as too much of a surprise given his unremarkable .203/.308/.366 line and his 24.7 percent strikeout rate in 157 games this season. He'll look to catch on elsewhere, though his expectations for next season should be kept in check given his noticeable decline over the previous two seasons.
