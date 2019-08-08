Briceno was released by the Angels on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

In a corresponding move, the Angels reclaimed pitcher Adalberto Mejia off waivers and released Briceno to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. In 22 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, the 26-year-old hit .215 with four homers and 17 runs batted in. Briceno has been out with a shoulder strain since May 20.