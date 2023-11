Marte was non-tendered by the Angels on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Marte gave up nine runs while walking seven in 9.1 innings of relief for the Angels in 2023 and he struggled to a 7.36 ERA with the big club in 2022. The 27-year-old reliever averaged 95.2 mph with his fastball last season, which represents a career low over three MLB seasons.