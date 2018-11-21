Fernandez was granted his unconditional release by the Angels on Wednesday.

Fernandez becomes a free agent after playing in 36 games for Los Angeles this past season. During those outings, he hit .267/.309/.388 with two home runs and 11 RBI while typically serving as the Angels' first baseman. The 30-year-old will look to latch on as a depth piece with another organization this winter.

