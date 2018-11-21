Jose Miguel Fernandez: Granted release
Fernandez was granted his unconditional release by the Angels on Wednesday.
Fernandez becomes a free agent after playing in 36 games for Los Angeles this past season. During those outings, he hit .267/.309/.388 with two home runs and 11 RBI while typically serving as the Angels' first baseman. The 30-year-old will look to latch on as a depth piece with another organization this winter.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: DFA'd by Angels•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Back in action Monday•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Remains out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Departs with hand contusion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...