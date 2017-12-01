Fernandez was released by the Dodgers, according to Baseball America.

Fernandez hit .306/.366/.498 at Double-A, so this is a bit surprising. He was old for his competition at age 29, but was seen as one of the top players from Cuba when he signed in January. He'll likely catch on with another organization assuming there's no extenuating reason for his release.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories