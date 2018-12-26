Jose Miguel Fernandez: Signs with Korean club
Fernandez agreed to a one-year, $700,000 contract Wednesday with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organziation, the Yonhap News Agency reports.
The 30-year-old will head overseas after making his MLB debut in 2018 with the Angels, appearing in 36 contests and slashing .267/.309/.388 across 123 plate appearances. Fernandez likely would have been forced to settle for a minor-league deal had he chosen to keep his career going in North America, so the move to Korea should afford him some greater financial security. He'll also have a chance to earn an additional $350,000 in performance-based incentives.
More News
-
Jose Miguel Fernandez: Granted release•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: DFA'd by Angels•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Back in action Monday•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Remains out of Sunday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst