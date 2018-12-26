Fernandez agreed to a one-year, $700,000 contract Wednesday with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organziation, the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The 30-year-old will head overseas after making his MLB debut in 2018 with the Angels, appearing in 36 contests and slashing .267/.309/.388 across 123 plate appearances. Fernandez likely would have been forced to settle for a minor-league deal had he chosen to keep his career going in North America, so the move to Korea should afford him some greater financial security. He'll also have a chance to earn an additional $350,000 in performance-based incentives.