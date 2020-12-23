Fernandez signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Korea Baseball Organization's Doosan Bears on Wednesday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Since being released by the Angels in November 2018, the 32-year-old Fernandez has emerged as a star in South Korea. He led the KBO in hits in both of his first two seasons in the KBO and submitted a .340/.405/.497 slash line with 21 home runs and 105 RBI over 668 plate appearances in 2021. Fernandez will return to the Bears for a third straight season, and given his age and lack of defensive flexibility, he appears unlikely to revisit a return to MLB.
