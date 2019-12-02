Jose Peraza: Let go by Reds

Peraza will become a free agent after being non-tendered by the Reds on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Peraza's star has fallen far over the past year. After hitting .288/.326/.416 with 14 homers and 23 steals in 2018, he hit just .239/.285/.346 with six homers and seven steals last season. He'll be stuck searching for a new opportunity ahead of his age-26 season. His career 79 wRC+ means he's far from guaranteed to have a significant role in 2020.