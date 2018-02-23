Tabata signed with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League Professional Baseball on Thursday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Tabata signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays last February but failed to crack the Opening Day roster and ultimately never actually suited up for the franchise, despite still being rostered throughout the 2017 campaign. He is returning to professional baseball for the first time since the 2015 season when he slashed .289/.341/.289 in 27 games with the Pirates. Unless he reverts to his 2010 form -- he hit .299/.346/.400 across 405 at-bats with Pittsburgh -- his career in major-league baseball is likely finished.