Jose Tabata: Playing professional ball again
Tabata signed with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League Professional Baseball on Thursday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.
Tabata signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays last February but failed to crack the Opening Day roster and ultimately never actually suited up for the franchise, despite still being rostered throughout the 2017 campaign. He is returning to professional baseball for the first time since the 2015 season when he slashed .289/.341/.289 in 27 games with the Pirates. Unless he reverts to his 2010 form -- he hit .299/.346/.400 across 405 at-bats with Pittsburgh -- his career in major-league baseball is likely finished.
More News
-
Finding floors and ceilings for sluggers
Chris Towers takes a dive into the numbers with some of the premier hitters in the game to...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...