Jose Torres: Released by Padres
Torres was cut loose by San Diego on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Torres was designated for assignment and outrighted from the club's roster earlier in the week, and will now hit the free-agent market after being released by the organization. The 25-year-old was not a member of the Padres' active roster at any point during the 2018 season due to a violation of the league's domestic violence policy, which eventually led to a season-ending suspension in June. Across 62 relief appearances with the team in 2017, he logged a 4.21 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 63 strikeouts in 68.1 innings.
