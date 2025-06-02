Urena elected to become a free agent Monday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Urena went unclaimed on waivers after the Blue Jays removed him from their 40-man roster, and the veteran hurler has decided to test out free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors. He's allowed 10 runs with an 8:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings between the Blue Jays and Mets this season.