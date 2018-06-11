Valdez (elbow) was granted his release from the Giants earlier this month, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Valdez landed on the 10-day disabled list in late May with elbow inflammation before the Giants designated him for assignment June 1. After Valdez cleared waivers and declined to report to Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants elected to part ways with the 28-year-old right-hander. Valdez, who gave up seven runs over five innings in relief with the big club this season, could sign a minor-league pact with another organization once he's back to full health.