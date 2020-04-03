Joseph Jarneski: Released by White Sox
Jarneski was released by the White Sox in March, Baseball America reports.
He was acquired from Texas at last year's trade deadline deal that sent Nate Jones and international bonus pool money to the Rangers. The 20-year-old righty has never pitched above rookie ball.
