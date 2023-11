Fleming was non-tendered by the Phillies on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fleming was just claimed off waivers from the Rays on Nov. 6, but the Phillies ultimately decided they didn't want to pay his arbitration price. The 27-year-old left-hander holds a career 4.88 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 144:69 K:BB in 223.1 major-league innings.