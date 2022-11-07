The White Sox declined Harrison's $5.5 million club option for 2023 on Monday.
Chicago will pay Harrison $1.5 million to buy him out of the 2023 option, so after earning $4 million in 2022, he'll take home $5.5 million in total from the contract he signed back in March. The 35-year-old may not be in line for much more than a low-cost one-year MLB deal in free agency this winter after he slashed an underwhelming .256/.317/.370 over 425 plate appearances this past season.
