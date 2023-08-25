Harrison was released by the Rangers on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Heyman says Harrison exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Rangers after it became apparent that no promotion to the big leagues was on the horizon. The veteran utility player lasted only six games with Triple-A Round Rock, going 6-for-27 with one home run. Harrison has just a .659 OPS in 159 games at the major-league level since the beginning of last season.