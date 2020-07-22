Harrison requested and was granted his release by the Phillies on Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 33-year-old joined Philly on a minor-league deal in November, and his request could mean he was unlikely to make the Opening Day roster. Harrison appeared in 36 games with the Tigers last season before going down with injury and had a .175/.218/.263 slash line.
