Josh Lindblom: Returning stateside
Lindblom is expected to receive multi-year MLB offers after he becomes a KBO free agent Saturday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The 32-year-old last played in affiliated baseball back in 2017. In 147 career major-league innings, most of which came in relief, he recorded a 4.10 ERA. He's been exclusively a starting pitcher since moving to Korea and was recently named KBO MVP after posting a 2.50 ERA in 30 starts for the Doosan Bears.
