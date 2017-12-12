Josh Lindblom: Signs to stay in South Korea
Lindbloom signed a one-year, $1.45 million contract to play for the Doosan Bears in South Korea, the Korea Herald reports.
Lindbloom returned to the U.S. last season to play for the Pirates after playing three seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization. However, he was released in July after posting a 7.84 ERA in 10.1 innings and moved back to South Korea to play for the Lotte Giants. It sounds like he'll finish his career in South Korea.
