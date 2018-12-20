Lindblom re-signed Thursday with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization on a one-year, $1.7 million contract, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports. The deal also includes a $70,000 signing bonus and is worth up to $150,000 in incentives.

The 31-year-old, who last appeared in affiliated ball in 2017 with the Pirates, owns a career 4.10 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 114 career big-league outings. Much of that success came in 2011 and 2012, so Lindblom likely would have had to settle for a minor-league deal if he elected to pitch in North America this season. Understandably, he'll opt for the higher payday and remain in South Korea for a second straight campaign.