Osich was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Osich was scooped up off waivers by the Red Sox at the end of October, but he'll head to the open market after being non-tendered. He posted a 4.66 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 67.2 innings with the White Sox in 2019, likely good enough to earn a big-league offer.